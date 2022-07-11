Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

