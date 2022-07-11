Brokerages Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $39.50

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

