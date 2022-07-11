Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target at $1,727.39

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,727.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

BURBY stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

