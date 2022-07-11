Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $19.72

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.35. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

