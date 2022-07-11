Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $3.86

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.35 ($4.53) in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
About CaixaBank (Get Rating)
CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.