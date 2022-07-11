Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $3.86

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.35 ($4.53) in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

