Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $28.83

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of CNM stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $50,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $32,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.