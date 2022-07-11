Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $139.24

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.24.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DASH opened at $74.96 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

