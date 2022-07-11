Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target at $28.03

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRETF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $15.00 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

