Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.23

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. Cormark increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.09 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.