Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $36.00

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYUF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Keyera has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

