Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.