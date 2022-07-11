Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

