Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.