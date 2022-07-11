Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.46 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.