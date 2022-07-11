Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 286,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,329,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NKTR stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $713.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

