Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

