Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,501,573. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.49 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

