Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $171.40 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

