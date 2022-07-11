Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of TXN opened at $153.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

