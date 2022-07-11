Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $24.73 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

