Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.38. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.