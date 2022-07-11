Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.