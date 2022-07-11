Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

