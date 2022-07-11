Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

NOC opened at $480.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average of $435.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

