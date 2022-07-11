Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

