Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,930 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 27,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $518.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.48.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

