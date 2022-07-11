Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6,801.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

