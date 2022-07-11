Cardstack Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Cardstack has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $76,239.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.20 or 1.00014958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.