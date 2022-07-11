CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of CarMax worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX opened at $92.66 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

