Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.
Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.