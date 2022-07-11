Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

