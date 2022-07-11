Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

