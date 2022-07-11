Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $139.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

