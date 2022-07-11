Cerity Partners LLC Has $683,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.