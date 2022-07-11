Cerity Partners LLC Has $950,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MSA opened at $123.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

