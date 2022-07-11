Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,645,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $463.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

