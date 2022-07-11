Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ModivCare worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $211.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

