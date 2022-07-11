Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 17,067 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

