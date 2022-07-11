Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 651 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.15 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

