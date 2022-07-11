Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.56 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

