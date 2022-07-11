Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $99.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.