Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

IRT stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

