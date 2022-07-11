Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

ADI opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

