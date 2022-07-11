Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

