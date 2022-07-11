Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 79,145 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 79,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $200,236.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,701.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gevo alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91.

Gevo stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.