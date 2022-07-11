Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 79,145 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 79,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $200,236.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,701.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91.

Gevo stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

