Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $193.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.