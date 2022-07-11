Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 747,654 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.