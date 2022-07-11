Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.75.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
