Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

