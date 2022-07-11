Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of C opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

