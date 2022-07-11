Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,504,616.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -37.10. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

