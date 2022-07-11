Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$2.29 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA stock opened at C$89.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$86.79 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.39.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.